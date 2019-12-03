Suspects sought after 17 barrels of chemicals, 2 totes illegally dumped into field in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON – Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office deputies are in need of the public’s help in identifying the suspects who illegally dumped 17 barrels of chemicals and two totes into a field in northeast Harris County.

Investigators said witnesses told them that around 4:30 p.m. Monday, they saw two people in a white dually truck with a trailer dumping barrels of chemicals and two totes near John Ralston and Garrett roads.

Some of the barrels were leaking, which investigators said was a concern. They believe it is some sort of concrete sealant and paint. However, deputies said there appears to be no immediate threat to the public. They advised residents not to touch the substances.

They are, however, looking to see if the chemical leaked into the waterway.

An environmental cleanup crew arrived around noon on Tuesday to work on containing and cleaning up the barrels. Investigators said the amount of chemical leaked would make it a felony for the suspects.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying those who may have dumped the barrels.