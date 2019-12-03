66ºF

News

Student, officer injured in another Wisconsin high school shooting

AP

Tags: national, School Shooting, Wisconsin
School shooting reported in Wisconsin. (NBC)

OSHKOSH, Wis – A student and a police officer were wounded Tuesday morning in another shooting at a Wisconsin high school after the officer confronted the armed student.

The shooting happened at Oshkosh West High School. The student and the officer were wounded and have been taken to hospitals, Oshkosh police said.

It follows a similar shooting at Waukesha South High School in suburban Milwaukee on Monday morning when a police officer shot an armed male student in a classroom. Officials say that student pointed a handgun at officers.

The 17-year-old boy was wounded.

