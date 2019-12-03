A new museum has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new addition to Spring Branch East, called Movietopia, is located at 7620 Katy Freeway, Suite 360.

According to the business's website, Movietopia is "a one-of-a-kind immersive extravaganza that transports you into a world of fantasy and fun." Movietopia recreates sets and has memorabilia from more than 50 films. Patrons can take pictures while recreating their favorite moments from movies like the "Flintstones," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Forrest Gump." The museum also offers candy and popcorn giveaways.

Movietopia has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Sophie Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 10, wrote, "What a fun interactive experience and surprised to see so many movies' props. Staff was friendly, funny and helpful! ...We spent about 1.5 hours for the entire experience, got some candies and lots of fun memories!"

Yelper Melanie M. added, "We had the opportunity to visit Movietopia on Sunday and from start to finish all we did was laugh and smile. This was definitely an awesome flashback through nostalgia. All of your favorite movies in one place with brand new interactive ways to experience them! "

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Movietopia is open from 10 a.m.–8:30 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

