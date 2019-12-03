Looking to chow down on some Mediterranean fare? Roti Modern Mediterranean has added a new location at 6602 Fannin St. in Medical Center Area.

Roti Modern Mediterranean, which has locations in the Washington, D.C., Chicago, Minneapolis, New York and Dallas metro areas, offers authentic, fast-casual Mediterranean cuisine for lunch and dinner. On the menu, expect to see signature items like flatbread pizzas, chicken kebabs and steak roti, or you can build your own Basmati rice bowl, pita, wrap or salad bowl. Catering services are also available.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, The new locale seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Sam C. said, "Excellent food, great ambiance and friendly staff,"

And Kat M. wrote, "I love the place and the food was delicious!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Roti Modern Mediterranean is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on weekends.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.