NAACP and Airbnb forming regional partnership in Houston

HOUSTON – The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Airbnb are joining forces to create economic opportunities for underserved communities in the Houston area.

On Tuesday, the NCAAP and the home share company announced their regional partnership, which includes educating members of the African American community on how to make their homes a “host” and promoting career opportunities for minorities with Airbnd.

“Through our work with the NAACP in Houston, we want to invite the black community to learn about hosting opportunities, supplier diversity and careers at Airbnb,” Airbnb Director of National Partnerships Janaye Ingram said in a story that appeared Houston Public Media’s website. “Home sharing is a great way for communities of color to earn valuable extra income and highlight all that Houston has to offer, as one of the largest and most diverse cities in the country.”

Airbnd, which has become an alternative to expensive hotel stays, allows homeowners to rent their property or some cases an area of their home to travelers. It can be quite a lucrative business for homeowners and property owners. Hosts with Airbnb are said to keep 97 percent of their earnings.

Airbnb already has existing partnerships in Atlanta, Chicago and Seattle.

According to the Houston Public Media, Airbnb has a goal of having its U.S. workforce made up of 13% underrepresented minorities by the first quarter of 2020.

“In a city where 23% of the population is black, we welcome economic opportunities like this partnership with Airbnb because it allows people to earn valuable extra income on their own terms,” said Yolanda Smith, executive director of the NAACP Houston Branch.