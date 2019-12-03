Itching to explore the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From a Mediterranean restaurant to a tapas spot, read on for a list of the newest destinations to arrive around town.

Roti Modern Mediterranean

PHOTO: sam c./YELP

Looking for a new Mediterranean spot? Roti Modern Mediterranean has added a new location in the Medical Center Area at 6602 Fannin St.

On the menu, look for innovative takes on classic Mediterranean dishes, like pita sandwiches, rice platters, flatbreads, lamb meatballs and red lentil soup. Roti Modern Mediterranean has locations in the Washington, D.C., Chicago, Minneapolis, New York and Dallas metro areas, and catering services are also available.

Movietopia

Photo: sophie y./Yelp

New to 7620 Katy Freeway, Suite 360, in Spring Branch East is Movietopia, an interactive museum that brings iconic scenes from some of Hollywood's biggest movies to life and puts historic memorabilia, like the original Darth Vader helmet or miniatures from "Beetlejuice," on display.

District 7

PHOTO: h b./YELP

Stop by 15377 Memorial Drive, Suite 122, in Memorial and you'll find an outpost of District 7, a small traditional American chain that serves brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks.

According to Eater Houston, the menu features brunch, like omelettes or chicken & waffles, tapas and entrees such as burgers, flatbreads, pizzas and paella. Off-site catering and on-site private event services are also available.

