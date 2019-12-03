‘Days of our Lives’ coming out with new digital series

"Days of our Lives"is back; one week after releasing its cast from their contracts, a spin-off series "Last Blast Reunion" was announced.

The new digital series focuses on a Salem High School class reunion that will bring eight characters from the 2000 season together again. The cast of 'Last Blast Reunion' includes Brandon Beemer as Shawn Brady, Martha Madison as Belle Black, Nadia Bjorlin as Chloe Lane, Heather Lindell as Jan Spears, Aaron Van Wagner as Jason Welles, Lindsay Hollister as Susan Adamson, TeressaLiane as Mimi Lockhart (previously portrayed by Farah Fath) and Chadwick Hopson as Kevin Lambert (previously portrayed by Brett Lawrence and Robert Benvenisti).

“We are excited to bring together some of the most beloved characters from Days of Our Lives in the next DOOL Appseries,” co-executive producer of Days of Our Lives Greg Meng said. “As this new digital platform continues to grow, we can provide exciting additional content to complement the air show on NBC.”

In the digital series, characters Belle and Chloe learn their friend Kevin has reopened his New York cyber café. When the trio reunite they decide to plan a 'Last Blast Crew' reunion, and are joined by Shawn, Susan and Mimi the next week. The friends reminisce and quickly ease back into their old bonds and rivalries, but the story “takes an unexpected turn with some shocking twists that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats all the way to the surprise ending.”

The show is available to stream on DOOL App, the all-access hub for Days of our Lives fans.