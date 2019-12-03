BAYTOWN, Texas – Residents in one Baytown neighborhood said at least two grinches are running amok, believed to be responsible for stealing Christmas decorations from several homes in the Chapparal Village subdivision.

Two residents filed complaints with Baytown police. Both cases occurred after midnight Sunday, police said.

Surveillance video recorded the moment the pair unplugged a string of red candy canes Candyce Newland and her family installed Saturday.

"They were cute,” said Newland, standing next to the anchors in the ground that once secured the holiday lights.

Newland noticed something was missing when she walked outside Sunday in the 4300 block of Lariat Drive.

"I opened up my garage and walked outside and noticed that something didn’t look right, and I’m like why doesn’t it not look right and then I realized all my candy canes we gone,” she said.

Newland posted word of the theft on an online message board. That’s when she discovered her house wasn’t the only one hit that night.

"It seemed like what they were going for what was the easy stuff to grab quick, and then they just went and did little things at each house or one thing from each house,” she said.

On nearby Cactus Drive, all Linda Waltman had to do was look out of her window: Santa’s head on the animated blow up she assembled in her front yard was nowhere to be found.

“They took a Santa and that Santa was feeding eight reindeer,” Waltman said.

Baytown police were seen searching for surveillance video at several homes along Cactus Drive on Sunday. At the moment, they believe the pair seen in surveillance video got away in a dark colored SUV. Police continued to review video Monday in hopes of a better description.

In the meantime, Waltman is thankful not all of her decorations were stolen. She decorated for her children every year, and she continues the tradition for her grandchildren.

“We’ve don’t it since we’ve been in this house, which has been 40 years and I really don’t know why somebody has to be mean,” she said.