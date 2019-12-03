The nursery where you buy your tree should cut about an inch off of the trunk so that it will take in water better. If you have the tree out of water for more than a few hours, you need to cut off another inch because the sap dries and makes it difficult for the tree to drink. Check the water at least once a day, and refill it as needed. You can buy additives like Tree Life or save your money and just add a tablespoon of corn syrup or sugar into the water for the same effect.