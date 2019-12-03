3 tips to help keep your tree fresh through the holidays
HOUSTON – Nothing smells like the holidays more than a real, live Christmas tree.
Keeping that scent and the tree going for as long as possible comes down to these three things:
- Do a needle check at the nursery before you buy a tree. Rich Abate of Moon Valley Nurseries said when you grab a branch, it should be flexible. If you get a handful of needles, that’s a problem. It means the tree is already drying out.
- The nursery where you buy your tree should cut about an inch off of the trunk so that it will take in water better. If you have the tree out of water for more than a few hours, you need to cut off another inch because the sap dries and makes it difficult for the tree to drink. Check the water at least once a day, and refill it as needed. You can buy additives like Tree Life or save your money and just add a tablespoon of corn syrup or sugar into the water for the same effect.
- Where you put your tree in your home is crucial to make sure it doesn’t get too hot and dry out. Avoid south-facing windows where the sun shines in. Keep your tree away from heat registers and fireplaces.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.