CROSBY, Texas – A man is recovering after deputies said he was shot for trying to get into an event venue after falling asleep in an outside bathroom.

The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday at The Barn at Four Pines Ranch on FM 2100 and Antelope Drive in Crosby, authorities said.

A man who had attended an event at the venue on Sunday said he fell asleep in a bathroom outside the main venue, deputies said.

When the man woke up, investigators said he tried to break back into the venue but was confronted by an employee and they two got into a fight.

The venue’s caretaker – who lives on site – was notified about the situation by the owner, so he went to investigate and there was a struggle between the three of them, authorities said.

At some point, shots were fired and the man was shot multiple times, deputies said.

According to authorities, the man was flown to a hospital via Life Light in unknown condition.

Investigators said the man has a criminal history and they did not find his vehicle on the property.

According to the venue’s website, the host wedding, cooperate events, quinceañeras and more with prices ranging from $3,000 to $9,500.