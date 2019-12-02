HOUSTON – Before you whip out those credit cards and start your online shopping, you’ll want to check out this list of some of the best deals for Cyber Monday.

Walmart has 55-inch Vizio 4k TVs for $279.99. That’s a savings of $198 from the regular price.

Walmart Cyber Monday TV sale

This KidKraft wooden swingset is almost half off at $219.

KidKraft Wooden Swing Set

This Ninja 4-quart air fryer is $59.49.

Ninja Air Fryer sale

If you’re looking for a new iPad, you will get the lowest price right now on Target.com. This 10-inch 32 gigabyte iPad is $229.99. That’s a savings of $100.

iPad for sale at Target

If you’ve got a gamer on your gift list Bust Buy has PlayStation 4 console bundles for $199.99, which is $100 off the regular price.

Best Buy PayStation 4 console bundle sale

Ladies, if you’re shopping for yourself, you can’t beat boots for $14.99! JCPenny has a ton of styles for just $15.

JCP boots sale

Amazon has the lowest price on a Macbook Air. You’ll save $349 on this model.

MacBook Air sale

This fancy Big Ball Dyson vacuum is $199 at Macy’s today. It’s regularly $500. You can save more by using Rakuten (which used to be Ebates). You’ll get an extra 10% cashback.

Dyson Vacuum sale Macy's

Everything is 50% off on Gap.com. When you use the promo code GAPCYBER, you’ll get an extra 10% off, too.