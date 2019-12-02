Here are some of the best Cyber Monday deals
HOUSTON – Before you whip out those credit cards and start your online shopping, you’ll want to check out this list of some of the best deals for Cyber Monday.
Walmart has 55-inch Vizio 4k TVs for $279.99. That’s a savings of $198 from the regular price.
This KidKraft wooden swingset is almost half off at $219.
This Ninja 4-quart air fryer is $59.49.
If you’re looking for a new iPad, you will get the lowest price right now on Target.com. This 10-inch 32 gigabyte iPad is $229.99. That’s a savings of $100.
If you’ve got a gamer on your gift list Bust Buy has PlayStation 4 console bundles for $199.99, which is $100 off the regular price.
Ladies, if you’re shopping for yourself, you can’t beat boots for $14.99! JCPenny has a ton of styles for just $15.
Amazon has the lowest price on a Macbook Air. You’ll save $349 on this model.
This fancy Big Ball Dyson vacuum is $199 at Macy’s today. It’s regularly $500. You can save more by using Rakuten (which used to be Ebates). You’ll get an extra 10% cashback.
Everything is 50% off on Gap.com. When you use the promo code GAPCYBER, you’ll get an extra 10% off, too.
