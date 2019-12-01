Monday morning at 10 a.m., Police Chief Art Acevedo along with the Houston Police Department will kick off the city’s 34th annual Comida Food Drive.

The event will be held at the Fiesta Mart on Airline Drive. It has become one of the largest food drives in the City of Houston.

The drive provides food for more than 4,000 Houston-area families in need.

Here’s how you can help the cause.

Those who wish to can make a cash donation online with a credit card at houstonpolicefoundation.com. On-line donations can be made now through December 4.

Houstonians can also visit one of the following Fiesta Mart locations to make a donation of cash or food.