HOUSTON – Hundreds of Houstonians rang in the holiday season outside City Hall in downtown Saturday evening at the Reliant Lights Mayor’s Holiday Spectaular.

The holiday tradition celebrated its 100th year with music, lighting the official tree, meeting with Santa Claus and thousands of lights.

Rhythm and Blues performers Chloe and Halle of the Grammy-nominated duo Chloe x Halley headlined the event, singing from their new album, “The Kids Are Alright,” along with a medley of holiday music.

This event rounded off a weekend of festivities that began with the Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday and “Thingamajingle” event Friday.

If you missed this weekend’s holiday events, here’s a list of Houston events for you and your family through the festive season.