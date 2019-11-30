A woman walking on the Katy Freeway was struck by a car and killed Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on the Katy Freeway near the Park Ten off-ramp, HPD Lt. Christopher Bruce said. A driver in a Toyota FJ struck the pedestrian.

Police said the driver reported the crash, remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

“It seems to be, he is not at fault,” Bruce said. “It’s the pedestrian that was walking across the freeway.”

Leading up to the crash, Bruce said several people reported a woman walking on the freeway.

Law enforcement shut down the freeway for some time while the scene was cleared. All lanes of the freeway have since reopened.