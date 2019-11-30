A man is facing felony charges after a headstone in a historic Galveston cemetery was damaged.

35-year-old Eric Deshaun Williams is in the Galveston County Jail on $40,000 bond after Galveston police said he damaged one of the headstones in the historic Broadway Cemeteries.

At about 12:30 a.m on Friday, officers responded to a report of a damaged 98-year-old headstone at the burial grounds in the 4200 block of Broadway,Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancoc said.

City Parks staff gave officers a description of the suspect. Soon after, police found Williams, who fit the description, Hancock said.

Williams was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief. As of Saturday morning, Williams remained in the Galveston County Jai

Earlier in November, Corey Ledwoine Johnson, 40, was charged with felony criminal mischief after he reportedly damaged some 18 historic headstones, some more than 150 years old.

The headstones from the 1800s are irreplaceable, officials said.