HCSO: Tip leads deputies to discover some 50 stolen, stripped vehicles in a field on East Orem Drive
A tip led deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to a field in southeast Houston filled with some 50 stolen and stripped vehicleson Saturday, Harris County authorities said.
HCSO District 3 deputies received a tip off leading them to a field on East Orem Drive where they found the vehicles, HCSO Captain J. Morrison said in a tweet. Deputies checked the vehicle identification numbers on several of the stripped vehicles and learned they were stolen.
D-3 units received a tip of the location of several possible stolen vehicles. Upon arrival to East Orem Drive they located up to 50 stripped vehicles. The deputies checked several v.i.n.'s and recieved stolen hit returns. H.P.D. was contacted and is sending units to the scene pic.twitter.com/auuWMM5ZnU— Captain J. Morrison (@HCSO_D3Patrol) November 30, 2019
