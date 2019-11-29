HOUSTON – A bulldog named Thor won Best in Show at the 2019 National Dog Show which aired on KPRC 2 on Thanksgiving Day.

Eager to learn more about the Houston-based champion, we did some research. Here's what we've discovered:

Thor's first win of the year was for Best in Show on Jan. 20 at Oakland County Kennel Club in Novi, Michigan.

Two days before winning the 2019 National Dog Show, Thor received his seventh Best in Show win with the Sandusky Kennel Club. The champion also holds more than 25 titles for Best in Specialty Show and has more than 35 group first wins, as of November.

Thor comes from a family of champion bred bulldogs. His son Bruno and niece Zulen also compete in shows.

Thor is owned by Kara Gordon and presented by Eduardo Paris who appeared in the National Dog Show. He is co-owned by Nestor Chavez and Jonathan Flores who bred him.

In an interview with InStyle , Gordon shared how Thor spends his days. For breakfast, he loves Purina Pro Plan Sport Performance 30/20 Salmon & Rice Formula or part-skim mozzarella string cheese. During the day, Thor loves to play with other dogs, but also appreciates his alone time. According to Gordon, he chases balls, jumps on sofas and can also be found sitting deep in thought from time to time. In the evenings, Thor enjoys going for a walk and watching House Hunters on HGTV.

To learn more about the 2019 National Dog Show's Best in Show winner, follow Thor on Instagram.