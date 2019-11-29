HOUSTON – It is the day after Thanksgiving and it is only fitting that Katy and North Shore will spend their afternoon and early evening on a football field.

It’s the Texas high school playoffs and these two powerhouse programs are set to collide once again when they square off at NRG Stadium.

What to know about Katy vs. North Shore

11th Playoff meeting since 2008

6-4 Katy's record vs North Shore in first 10

11 Combined State Titles (8 for Katy, 3 for North Shore)

12-0. Katy this season

11-1 record for North Shore (lost to Katy in Zero week opener)

Katy countdown to kickoff

RB Ron Hoff has missed the last two games with an ankle injury but is likely to play today after a good week of practice. Katy is dealing with several injuries but Head Coach Gary Joseph and staff will adapt entering this third round game.

North Shore countdown to kickoff

Head Coach Jon Kay told us both teams have changed since the opening game that Katy won. His Mustangs are the defending 6A Division 1 state champion so they are battle tested under pressure.

WR Shadrach Banks is likely out for the game so QB Dematrius Davis will lean on other experienced targets against a tough Katy Secondary.

Game time is 4 p.m. at NRG Stadium. The winner moves on to the 6A Division 1 quarterfinal round.