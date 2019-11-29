Houston police said they arrested a woman accused of shooting a man multiple times at a southeast Houston apartment complex.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday at an apartment in the 2100 block of North Cesar Chavez Blvd. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and a woman nearby, Houston Police Lt. Christopher Bruce said.

One witness said she saw the couple run outside and heard the man yelling at the woman that she had shot him. The witness said the woman chased after the man as he ran down the street and around the block.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The woman was taken into custody.