HOUSTON – The driver of a truck hit a boy crossing the road on his bicycle in an east Harris County neighborhood and then fled the scene on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez first tweeted about the wreck near the intersection of Hollywood Street and Bandera Street at about 9:25 p.m. The wreck happened at about 8:40 p.m.

The driver was in a white Dodge truck but there are few other details about the truck’s description.

The boy is estimated to be between the ages of 11 and 13, officials say and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK and make a full recovery.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.