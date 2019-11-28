HOUSTON – He's not just a good boy. He's the best boy.

A Houston dog has taken home the top prize at the 18th annual National Dog Show presented by Purina. It aired Thursday on KPRC 2.

The bulldog named "Thor" dazzled the crowd and the judges with his smooth gait, which one announcer described as moving "like a dream."

When the 'best in show' announcement was made, Thor's handler Eduardo Paris fell to the ground beside the winning pup. The look of pride on his face said it all.

You can bet his owner is proud too! Kara Gordon and "Thor" live in Houston.

Way to make H-Town proud, Thor!