HOUSTON – A couple took to social media to thank a good Samaritan who helped a motorcyclist after a near-fatal wreck six months ago on the Grand Parkway.

Jason Beaty of Spring was on his way home on his motorcycle, leaving the Grant Parkway onto West Road after a Cinco De Mayo ride with his brother, when he somehow lost control.

“The next thing I remember was the 19th (of May) which was two weeks later,” Beaty told KPRC 2.

Beaty was severely injured with 11 crushed ribs, a ruptured spleen and nerve damage, among other things. He underwent multiple surgeries in the coming months.

He believes he wouldn’t have been alive if a lone witness who saw the wreck that evening hadn’t called for help.

“That person, whoever that is. It’s a timing thing, that if that person hadn’t of been there to dial 911 and it took five more minutes and I would’ve spilled myself out on the side of the freeway and no one would’ve been able to help me,” Beaty said. “I would like to tell them ‘thank you.’”

In their quest to find the good Samaritan, Beaty’s wife took to Facebook and so far her post has been shared nearly 10,000 times.

“I don’t want them to live thinking that they witnessed a fatality,” Kristen Herndon said. “I know that would just hurt my heart if I was on their side. I just wanted them to know that he survived.”

Beaty is grateful he gets to spend Thanksgiving with his wife and three children because of that 911 caller.

“This is going to be the, how do you say that? the thankiest holiday, the thankiest giving, and the merriest Christmas I’ve had in a very long time,” he said with a laugh.

The Beatys say they are willing to keep the person’s identity private if they so choose. They would just like to say ‘thank you’ in person or over the phone.