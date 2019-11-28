KINGSTON, Ontario – Police in the Canadian city of Kingston say seven people died after a small plane crashed in the area Wednesday evening.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent a team of four investigators to the scene of the crash, where they’re examining and documenting the wreckage.

They’ve said the plane left Markham, Ontario, and was destined for the Kingston airport, but went down just a few miles from its destination.

Kingston Police Const. Ash Gutheinz said Thursday there’s “no indication” there were any survivors from the crash. All seven victims were identified as being members of the same family and the pilot, Otabek Oblokulov of Missouri City is being remembered as a pillar of the Uzbek community in Houston.

His wife and three children were also on the plane, along with his wife’s brother and his wife who recently got married.

Gutheinz says the area was under a wind advisory at the time, and while winds may not have been as bad as predicted, it was certainly “blustery.”