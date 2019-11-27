The Texas Department of Public Safety reminded Texans to drive safely during the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

DPS was set to increase law enforcement starting Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 1.

During the same period last year, state troopers issued more than 74,000 tickets and warnings, including 956 seat belt and child safety restraint citations. They also made 337 DWI arrests.

DPS offered the following driving tips:

• Do not drink and drive. Make alternate travel plans if you are consuming alcohol.

• If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize the impact on traffic.

• Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Also, show the same courtesy to fellow drivers stopped along the road.

• Slow down, especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.

• Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices.

• Buckle up everyone in the vehicle.

• Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.

• Don’t drive fatigued and allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

• If you see a road hazard or if you observe anything suspicious, report it to the nearest law enforcement agency.

• On multi-lane roadways, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to only use the left lane for passing (when posted).

• Before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and always double check to make sure all cargo is secure.

• Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling.