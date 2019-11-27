Interested in exploring the newest businesses to open in Houston? From a Mexican eatery to a eatertainment spot, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to land near you.

Uberrito

A Memorial newcomer, Uberrito is a Mexican spot that's located at 14092 Memorial Drive.

According to the business's Facebook page, the fast-casual eatery goes "above and beyond your basic burrito. Build-your-own burritos, bowls, salads and nachos, with 10 tasty chef-made tacos, tortilla soup, kids meals, giant cookies and tons of flavor combinations."

The franchise has seven other locations in Texas and Arizona. Try ordering the Texas cheesesteak taco with fajita steak mixed with a cheesy blend of mushrooms, onions and jalapeños drizzled with serrano ranch on a flour tortilla. (Find the full menu here.)

Guard And Grace

Photo: bianca c./Yelp

Stroll past 500 Dallas St. downtown and you'll find Guard And Grace, a new restaurant.

This is the second outpost for the Denver-based franchise. The upscale eatery offers a wide selection of seafood and steak entrees. Options include the whole grilled red snapper and the Szechuan Colorado lamb rack. (Check out the rest of the menu here.)

Total Wine & More

Photo: total wine & more/Yelp

On the hunt for a new tobacco shop and wine tasting class spot, offering beer, wine and spirits and more? Total Wine & More has opened its latest outpost, located in the Heights at 2857 Katy Freeway, Suite 100.

"Total Wine & More is a wine, beer and spirits store with incredible selections at great prices, including cigars. Join us for educational classes and events, free weekly tastings, and to talk with our wine, beer and spirit experts," reads the business' Facebook page.

The franchise has more than 200 stores across 24 states. In addition to alcohol, the store also offers bar tools, mixers, cigar accessories and glassware.

Bowlero

Bowlero is a new venues and event space and bowling and eatertainment spot that's located at 19102 249th.

This franchise has locations across the country. According to the business's website, Bowlero "is a blacklight bowling, retro-inspired hangout powered by interactive arcade games, signature cocktails, an outrageous menu of oversized Shareables, and... nostalgia."

On the menu, look for starters like wings, tacos and jumbo pretzels, with main course options like pizza, burgers and sandwiches. There are 32 lanes of bowling and an entire section of modern and old-school arcade games.

