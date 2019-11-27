HOUSTON – The famous Gilley's honky-tonk bar is finding its way back home to the Houston area.

The club made famous by the 1980 film 'Urban Cowboy' will be part of a 16-acre entertainment center construction in League City, just 17 miles south of its original location in Pasadena.

"League City is excited about this new family-friendly, mixed-used development that residents and visitors to the Bay area will be able to enjoy," City of League City's director of communication and media relations Sarah Osborne said.

Gilley's Entertainment Center will replicate the model in Dallas that features a restaurant, concert hall and meeting and event venues.

Construction of the site will begin in 2020 at the intersection of Link and Calder Road.

Nearby, there are plans to open an Aloft hotel at River Bend, as well as an amphitheater for concerts and events and several restaurants. The development will also be constructed next year.

"The effort to diversify League City's tax base from being heavily reliant on residential property to a more commercial tax base is part of the city's overall strategic plan for the remaining 48 percent of the city that has yet to be developed," Osborne said. "Attracting family-friendly facilities like the Gilley's Entertainment Center is crucial to the city's overall economic development."​​​​​​