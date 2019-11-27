HOUSTON – A dying man just had one request the night before he died: All Norbert Schemm wanted was to share a last beer with his sons Bob, Tom and John. The family gathered at the hospital and enjoyed some bottles of Bud Light.

Schemm's grandson Adam shared the photo on Twitter which went viral.

My grandfather passed away today.



Last night all he wanted to do was to have one last beer with his sons. pic.twitter.com/6FnCGtG9zW — Adam Schemm (@AdamSchemm) November 21, 2019

"It just seemed like a really good family moment and you can kind of see the look and the smile on his face," Adam Schemm said in an interview with USA Today. "I can tell my grandfather's smiling, at least trying to. They all are accepting what's going to happen, but they really cherish this last moment that meant a lot to them."

N. Schemm died on Nov. 20, 2019, the day after sharing a last beer with his three sons.