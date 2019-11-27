HOUSTON – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested the driver that fled from a head-on school bus crash.

The crash happened on Oct. 14 in the 3400 block of McCrary Road in the Richmond area of Fort Bend County.

Authorities say Benjamin Ayala, 33, was behind the wheel of a gray pickup truck that slammed into a school bus. Authorities say he fled the scene, leaving his damaged truck behind.

The bus driver was not injured.

Ayala, of Houston was arrested Tuesday, and is now charged with crash involving damage to a vehicle greater than $200. His bond has been set at $500.