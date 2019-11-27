HOUSTON – A Dekaney High School student is facing charges after making a threat against the school on social Friday, according to Spring Independent School District.

Axel Avila, 17, was arrested Saturday and charged with the exhibition of firearms. He is a senior at the high school.

On Friday, the Dekaney High School Principal, Alonzo Reynolds, notified police after receiving reports of terroristic threats made by Avila on Instagram. Police said the post implied that Avila was going to “shoot up Dekaney HS.” In one frame of the Instagram post, Avila was holding an AK-47 rifle on the bus ramp at Dekaney High School, with a caption, “Finna shoot this (explicit) up!”

Police said Avila also appeared with two scoped hunting rifles on his Instagram post. The post was seen by a teacher as he scrolled through the district’s Instagram page. Avila was quickly identified and charged.

His bond was set at $50,000.

Spring ISD released the following statement:

“On Friday afternoon, the first day of Thanksgiving break for students, the district received a report of a threat posted on social media by a Dekaney High School student. The Spring ISD Police immediately began an investigation and were able to identify the suspect who was arrested on Saturday and charged with Exhibition of a Firearm after a warrant was issued. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority and we take all threats seriously and will take disciplinary action, including criminal charges as appropriate.”