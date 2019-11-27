A Baytown woman chased after a man who she said stole her son’s bike.

The altercation happened in the 2700 block of Mckinney Road on Monday, Nov. 25 around 2:27 p.m., Baytown police said. When the woman looked outside her window, she saw a man wearing a green shirt stealing her son’s bike.

The woman said the man hopped on the bike and rode north down McKinney Road. She jumped in her car and followed the man to a mobile home park at 2916 Mckinney Road, where the man got off the bicycle and ran on foot into the mobile home park.

The woman said she lost sight of the man and recovered her son’s bike.