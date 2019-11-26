SPRING, Texas – When you step inside Donald Baker's The Candy House, you step back in time.

It’s a real throwback.

“We are kind of an old-time candy store we like to keep it that way we have no internet, I have a landline and no computer,” said Baker.

Selling candy and homemade fudge is what 88-year-old Baker plans to do for the rest of his life. It's what he enjoys and it's how he makes a living.

That makes the recent footage of two burglars breaking into his store tough for Baker to watch.

A video released by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office shows two suspects breaking into Pizza Tonight, which is two doors down from Baker’s shop. Last month, two suspects pulled into the parking lot driving broke into the Pizza Tonight and carried out a cash box, they then the broke into Baker’s shop.

“They broke the glass, some fella came through here and comes back checks register and finds nothing and leaves,’’ said Baker.

It cost Baker 300 dollars to fix the broken door, but he is glad they left his store empty handed.

“We work pretty hard for someone that doesn't work and then breaks in trying to steal,” Baker said. “It's not a good feeling.”

Montgomery County Sheriff’s is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information should call investigators.