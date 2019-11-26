HOUSTON – If you’re lucky enough to celebrate with family and friends this Thanksgiving, just remember some people do not have that luxury this holiday season.

While a job in the NFL is far from shabby, starting out and being away from family and friends during the holiday can prove hard on some players.

According to Ryan Riddle from Bleacher Report, “Family togetherness can often take the form of teammates turned friends sharing a makeshift turkey dinner in a half-empty apartment. Although I was away from my family, there was still something uniquely special about my first Thanksgiving in the NFL shared with a few fellow rookie teammates. It was odd spending this day designed for family with relative strangers, but it was also great to get to know guys on the team a little bit better outside of the football environment.”

He continues by saying, “There really is very little opportunity, if any, for most players who are far from home to fly back to their families for Thanksgiving. This may be the worst day of practice of the year, especially when that practice happens to be outdoors in the middle of a New York ice storm.”

However, here are 3 ways NFL players do get to celebrate:

1. With the team

According to Matt Bowen from ESPN, “Now, the cool thing about the pros is that everyone takes care of each other. Veteran players will open up their homes to the young cats. Some coaches, too. And everyone in the locker room makes sure that the guys have a place to go for the holiday. Practice starts much earlier in the day and players are out of the facility usually around 1 p.m. You try to keep as many traditions intact as possible. From the Cowboys' late-afternoon kickoff to turkey around halftime, it's a welcome break from the grind. And you need that as a player. But as the current NFL rooks will find out, it doesn't compare to being home.”

2. The Thanksgiving Game

And of course, there are some teams who not only practice, they play on Thanksgiving. For 85 years, the Detroit Lions have hosted a game on Thanksgiving day and for 53 years the Dallas Cowboys have done the same.

This year the following games will be played on Thanksgiving Day:

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions at 11:30 a.m.

Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys at 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons at 7:20 p.m.

3. Giving Back

NFL players have also made some plans to give back on Thanksgiving. According to, NFLPA, last year the Houston Texans did some pretty exceptional things with their Thanksgiving Day:

Tyrann Mathieu: “The Week 0 NFLPA Community MVP brought his annual Tyrann’s Turkeys event to Houston, where he passed out turkeys to local families from the Houston Food Bank. Thanks to his $10,000 donation, 320 families were able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal and the food bank’s Backpack Buddy program will be able to provide nutritious, kid-friendly food for the weekend for at-risk children in K-12 schools and at its summer meal program sites.”

Whitney Mercilus: “Catered a Thanksgiving meal at Texas Children’s Hospital for more than 50 families.”

D.J. Reader: “Gave away 150 turkeys for Thanksgiving in the Third Ward.”

Kayvon Webster: “Impacted both his team city by hosting the Houston Food Banks School Market, which gave out holiday packages and food to over 100 families in need, as well as his hometown by purchasing and distributing 250 turkeys to families in need in Miami.”

Shareece Wright: “Provided Thanksgiving dinner to families in the Colton Project in California for his seventh straight Turkey Drive.”

Wherever you’re spending your Thanksgiving this year, just remember to stay inspired, grateful and enjoy the company of those around you -- and definitely tune in for some NFL football.