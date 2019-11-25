HUMBLE – Authorities have released new surveillance video in hopes that it will lead to the positive identification of a person police believe shot and killed a homeowner in north Harris County.

Deodrick Bradley was found shot to death around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 30 in the garage of his home on Arbor Trails Drive near Black Owl Drive in Humble.

In a news conference Monday, police revealed Bradley was working on his car in the garage when he was approached by the unknown man wearing a black and red hoody, with red stripes on the sleeves and a white stripe on the chest.

The video shows the moment the man walked up to the garage and a brief exchange can be heard.

Police said Bradley’s wife received an alarm notification on her phone that had a short video attached showing the unknown man, so she tried to call Bradley, but became concerned when she could not reach him.

Bradley’s wife left work and arrived at her home around 1:30 p.m. where she found Bradley’s body, police said.

During the news conference, Vernita Bradley said her husband was a father and entrepreneur and ever since Sept. 30, the family has been searching for answers.

“I feel like justice is going to be served,” Vernita Bradley said. “Whoever was involved in this, they are going to reap what they sow. If you know who did this, if you recognize this, or if you hear his voice -- he has a very distinctive voice, maybe you've heard it. Call in and share this information.”

Investigators are still working to determine if the shooting was random or targeted. They don’t believe that anything was so stolen, so this doesn’t appear to be a robbery attempt, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.