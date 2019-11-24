Two people were shot at a house party in northwest Harris County Sunday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened at a home on Baskove Drive near North Houston Rosslyn Road around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said about 40 to 50 people, including some minors, were at a house party. A confrontation escalated and someone shot a man and woman in the backyard.

Both victims are in the hospital. Deputies said the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the eye.

Deputies said alcohol bottles and cans were found throughout the area.

A woman, the homeowner, threw the house party for nephew, who was turning 24, deputies said. Charges were filed against her for making alcohol accessible to minors and she’s been arrested.

Investigators spoke with party goers. Authorities said it’s unclear who the shooter might be and they do not have anyone in custody.