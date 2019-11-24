Man with gunshot wounds drove himself to ER, police say
A man suffering from gunshot wounds drove himself up to the entrance of an ER Sunday morning, Houston police said.
Soon after, the man was flown to another hospital.
Police said they do not yet know the events surrounding the shooting.
