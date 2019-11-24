A man is in critical condition after one of his relatives shot him at an apartment complex in northeast Harris County.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Aldine Bender Road and Crosswinds Drive. Investigators said an officer was already on the scene investigating a family disturbance when he heard gunshots.

A man had shot his family member and fled the scene, deputies said.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery. Officials said he is in critical condition.

Relatives are cooperating with police to find the family member who shot the man.