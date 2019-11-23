Editor’s note: Officials with the Houston Police Department originally said the woman had died from injuries sustained in the crash. Officials later said the woman was still alive. This article was corrected to reflect this information.

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash on North Freeway Saturday morning, police said.

The accident happened on the North Freeway near West Road just before 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The crash shut down the freeway for hours.

The woman was driving a Fiat down the roadway when she lost control of her car. Then, a truck hit her, police said.

