More than 12 shots fired after fight turns deadly in north Harris County
HOUSTON – More than a dozen evidence markers covered shell casings Friday at the scene of a deadly shooting outside a north Harris County convenience store.
The shooting was reported about 6:30 p.m. on Ella Boulevard at Barren Springs Drive.
According to Harris County deputies, two groups were in the parking lot of the store when a fight began. Deputies said someone pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the air, causing the groups to scatter. Deputies said one of the groups ran behind the store, where more shots were fired, hitting someone in the head.
The wounded person was taken to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle, where the person later died, deputies said.
Investigators said they are still trying to determine what prompted the fight and the shooting.
