Helping a former firefighter walk again
PORTER, Texas – A former firefighter has regained some of his independence thanks to Spencer Solves It.
Jerry Pizzoferato has spent the last two years in a wheelchair after having his leg amputated. He’s signed up for several insurance plans, and it turned out that none of those plans would cover a prosthetic leg.
KPRC 2’s Bill Spencer teamed up with Unlimited Prosthetics in Houston to get Pizzoferato the help he needs.
“It means I don’t have to have my butt in that wheelchair,” Pizzoferato said.
