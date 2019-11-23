PORTER, Texas – A former firefighter has regained some of his independence thanks to Spencer Solves It.

Jerry Pizzoferato has spent the last two years in a wheelchair after having his leg amputated. He’s signed up for several insurance plans, and it turned out that none of those plans would cover a prosthetic leg.

KPRC 2’s Bill Spencer teamed up with Unlimited Prosthetics in Houston to get Pizzoferato the help he needs.

“It means I don’t have to have my butt in that wheelchair,” Pizzoferato said.

Watch the video to see the full story.