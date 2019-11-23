HUMBLE, Texas – One person was taken into custody Friday at the scene of a deadly shooting near Humble.

The shooting was reported about 7 p.m. in the 8700 block of Orchard Ridge Lane, near Bridgedale Lane.

Authorities at the scene said they received a call about someone being shot in the middle of the street. Authorities said witnesses reported seeing someone run into a house after the shooting. Authorities said that when they arrived they found a man lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency workers performed CPR on the man, but he later died, authorities said.

Video of the scene showed several officers lined up with guns drawn outside of a home before a young man exited and was taken into custody. Bags were wrapped around his hands and he was placed in handcuffs.

Investigators led the man around the neighborhood, looking for the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting.

Authorities said they are not yet certain what led to the shooting or how the two men knew each other.

The identities of neither the victim nor the person who was taken into custody were immediately released.