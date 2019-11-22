HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said they believe he planted an explosive device on a Wells Fargo ATM machine in north Harris County last month.

Thomas Moschella, 45, was arrested Tuesday after officials believe he was involved in placing an improvised explosive device at the Wells Fargo ATM at 4 a.m. on Oct. 29 at 8808 Spring Cypress Road.

Surveillance footage revealed two suspects placed the explosive on the ATM to try to break into its vault.

“At some point during the installation of the device, the suspect fled the scene in a black colored vehicle prior to deputies arriving on scene,” officials wrote in a press release. Deputies arrived at the scene before the suspects could detonate the device and the HCSO bomb squad deactivated it.

Investigators said a fingerprint found on the device led them to Moschella.

On Tuesday, officials with the HCSO North District Tactical Unit, the Violent Crimes Unit, the Auto Theft Unit, and the Bomb Squad arrested Moschella at his home on the 16800 block of Brooktondale Court in northwest Harris County. Officials with the FBI, DPS and the Marine Air-Ground Task Force also assisted.

During the arrest, investigators also recovered more than 60 grams of methamphetamine from his home and a 2019 Audi Q8 SUV that was previously reported stolen to the Houston Police Department.

Moschella is charged with possession of prohibited weapon IED and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.