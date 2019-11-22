HOUSTON – A plate of homemade-style southern food might be coming to a location near you; Golden Chick is set to open up to 55 new locations across the city.

Family-oriented, quick-service chicken restaurant chain Golden Chick closed a deal with president and owner of WTI Capital, LLC., James Griffis who now owns the rights to 55 Golden Chick locations in Houston.

“James has been a great addition to our franchisee family who runs two highly successful Golden Chick restaurants in West Texas and we could not be more proud to announce that he will now be a major part of our expansion in the Houston market,” president of Golden Chick Jim Stevens said.

There are currently just five Golden Chick locations operating in Houston. Griffis' 55 locations are projected to open over the next 10 years.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to partner with Golden Chick and continue to grow this amazing brand,” Griffis said.