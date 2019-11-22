HOUSTON – Here are some fun, free events going on around town this weekend.

Head to historic downtown Richmond for the Pecan Harvest Festival Sunday. You can enjoy live entertainment, a beer garden, car and bike show and more from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Kickerillo-Mischer Preserve is holding an event all about practical outdoor cooking. You can learn the basics of cooking in the wilderness for free. You have to register to attend. The event is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Go to Galveston Saturday for the Queen’s Christmas tree lighting at the island’s new green space, Hendley Green. From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can enjoy craft beer and play games on the lawn. Kids can bring their letters to Santa to drop them in a mailbox specially created to get them to the North Pole.

Saturday is also Tomball’s 54th annual Holiday Parade from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Patrons should line Main Street between Elm and Buvinghausen to get a good view. This year’s theme is “A Classic TV Christmas,” featuring parade floats from local clubs and organizations.