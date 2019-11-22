HOUSTON – One person was killed Friday during a home invasion at an apartment complex near NRG Stadium.

The shooting was reported about 1:45 p.m. on Westridge Street near Kirby Drive.

According to Houston police, two people who were armed and wearing masks stormed into an apartment. There was an exchange of gunfire and the resident of the apartment was killed, police said.

Police said the shooters jumped in a vehicle and fled the scene. Police said they may have been driving a white pickup truck, but investigators will use surveillance video to get a better description of the vehicle.

The identity of the victim was not yet released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.