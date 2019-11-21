In-N-Out vs. Whataburger: Burger wars turn fierce as Houston-area locations announce openings
HOUSTON – The Stafford and Katy In-N-Out locations open Friday and the people of social media are getting feisty about their preferences.
Here are some of the best recent social media posts about the chains that have us laughing. While some will definitely be lining up to get their In-N-Out burger, others will be driving past on their way to the nearest Whataburger location.
Fries always animal style!! #inandout>#whataburger @OCEAGLESGOLF pic.twitter.com/sUGwo0bYtu— Ryan Trousdale (@RyanTrousdale) November 16, 2019
#whataburger https://t.co/0sUI34abKF— Mark The Tenor (aka MarkTEP25) (@marktep25) November 16, 2019
I know it’s way too early to eat a burger 🍔, but I had to give Whataburger a try! Some say it’s better than In-N-Out, and after trying it out, I flat out DISAGREE! In-N-Out IMHO is way better! #whataburger… https://t.co/qUhtsk9QTb— Itsrichbeeee (@richcacho) November 18, 2019
Imagine thinking this is better than in n out...#innout #whataburger #texas @ Houston-Intercontinental Airport https://t.co/tfAGQidIkr— Brian Hart ⁉️ (@b333hart) November 18, 2019
In n out is so overrated it smells like cardboard when they give you the bag and there is like 3 burgers on the menu lol and the fries are not even good!! Bring #whataburger to #Colorado— Amanda✌ (@amanda4alvarez) November 20, 2019
Sitting at In and Out in Texas. Feel like a traitor. Whataburger is way better. #Texas #Whataburger— Joaker (@Joaker63) November 20, 2019
It don’t matter how you say it whataburger will always be better than in_andout_burger #changemymind #whataburger #texas #prideoftexas #triplemeattriplecheese https://t.co/MwmAANPnw2— iJusLooKiLLegal (@ijuslookillegal) November 21, 2019
In-n-out is better than whataburger #innout— Albert Hernandez (@Albertissecond) November 21, 2019
Words can’t describe the excitement here in Houston. #InNOut 🍔🍟 #Houston https://t.co/iQIq8fw3zY— Champ Church (@natechampchurch) November 20, 2019
Where do you stand in the burger wars? What’s your favorite fast food burger in town? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to share any interesting social media posts you find about In-N-Out rollout.
