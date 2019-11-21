HOUSTON – The Stafford and Katy In-N-Out locations open Friday and the people of social media are getting feisty about their preferences.

Here are some of the best recent social media posts about the chains that have us laughing. While some will definitely be lining up to get their In-N-Out burger, others will be driving past on their way to the nearest Whataburger location.

I know it’s way too early to eat a burger 🍔, but I had to give Whataburger a try! Some say it’s better than In-N-Out, and after trying it out, I flat out DISAGREE! In-N-Out IMHO is way better! #whataburger… https://t.co/qUhtsk9QTb — Itsrichbeeee (@richcacho) November 18, 2019

In n out is so overrated it smells like cardboard when they give you the bag and there is like 3 burgers on the menu lol and the fries are not even good!! Bring #whataburger to #Colorado — Amanda✌ (@amanda4alvarez) November 20, 2019

Sitting at In and Out in Texas. Feel like a traitor. Whataburger is way better. #Texas #Whataburger — Joaker (@Joaker63) November 20, 2019

In-n-out is better than whataburger #innout — Albert Hernandez (@Albertissecond) November 21, 2019

