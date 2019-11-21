FORT WORTH, Texas – New video shows authorities rescuing a 8-year-old girl after breaking into the Fort Worth, Texas, hotel room she was being kept.

The video shows police using a tool to ram the door open and an officer yells, “Police department. Open the door.”

The video then cuts to a dark room where an officer says, “Here she is!”

The little girl was hidden in a laundry basket.

Another officer says in the video, “Got her. We got her. We got her.”

The incident happened in May and the little girl has been returned to her family.

The little girl had been kidnapped in broad daylight as she walked with her mother on the street.

Police had searched the room two hours earlier, but didn’t find her after a hotel guest reported seeing a man with a young girl. Others reported seeing a car believed to have been used in the kidnapping, so officers went back to the room to search once again.

Michael Webb, 51, has been convicted of kidnapping and sentenced to life in prison.

CBS DFW reported a sexual assault of a child charge remains pending against Webb.