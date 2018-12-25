2018's most popular stories on Click2Houston.com

HOUSTON - Here's a look at the most popular articles and photo galleries by month on Click2Houston.com during the year of 2018:

January 2018

Reaction to medication blamed for Courtney Roland's weekend disappearance

Justin Jones was inside the store when police said someone came up behind him and hit him in the head. He was rushed to an area hospital, but he died from his injuries several hours later.

Icy winter storm in Houston

Viewer and user-submitted photos of the icy weather on Jan. 16.

February 2018

PetSmart groomer fired after viral video

A viral video marked the end of a PetSmart associate's career in the grooming center at the store in west Houston.

PHOTOS: 103 arrested during 'johns' crackdown

More than 100 people were arrested during a monthlong initiative in Harris County aimed at cracking down on those who buy sex.

March 2018

Similarities found in 4 Austin bombings, police say

Fear mounted across Texas' capital after the fourth bombing this month.

A look inside Tilman Fertitta's new Uptown hotel

The Post Oak Hotel is Houston's newest upscale hotel.

April 2018

Video shows moment man shot in head after gun goes off in car

A video that surfaced on social media during the weekend showed what led up to when police say a gun went off in a car, shooting a man in the head.

PHOTOS: More than 100 arrests in prostitution initiative



May 2018

Santa Fe High School student suspected in shooting that killed 10, injured 13

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the student charged in the school shooting at Santa Fe High School, posted images on Facebook of a "Born to Kill" shirt and black trench coat before he used his father's shotgun and pistol in the attack that left 10 dead and 13 wounded, authorities said.

PHOTOS: Santa Fe High School shooting investigation continues



June 2018

What we know about tropical trouble for SE Texas

Heavy rains hit the Houston area.

PHOTOS: Sex trade arrests



July 2018

Houston Methodist doctor shot to death by man on bicycle in Medical Center

New surveillance video and pictures were released Monday of a man who officials say fatally shot a doctor on a bicycle Friday near the Texas Medical Center and then fled.

PHOTOS: High water around Houston on July 4

Heavy rains pounded the Houston area, bringing flooding.

August 2018

Boyfriend of distressed woman seen in doorbell video found dead in Lake Conroe home

The woman seen in a viral Ring surveillance video has been identified and is safe with family, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

PHOTOS of where Joseph Pappas' body found

Joseph Pappas was found shot to death in southwest Houston.

September 2018

Tracking the tropics: Florence a Tropical Storm; Gulf development chances at 20 percent

Here’s a look at what we know and what we don’t for each of the systems right now, and any impacts that they may have on Texas.

PHOTOS: Florence leaves path of damage

Florence lashes the Carolinas.

October 2018

Video shows woman abandoning boy on Spring doorstep

The unidentified woman who abandoned a 2 year old boy on a doorstep Wednesday night has been interviewed and questioned by investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.

PHOTOS: Astroworld through the years

Take a walk down memory lane at Astroworld.

November 2018

2-year-old girl beaten, sexually abused at hotel before death, documents say

Court documents revealed gruesome details of 2-year-old Hazana Anderson being beaten to death with a belt.

PHOTOS: Newlyweds remembered after fatal chopper crash

Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman were killed in a helicopter crash after leaving their wedding reception.



December 2018

Two victims in deadly Grand Parkway crash identified

Linda Fuggiti and Michael Brown were killed in the crash.

PHOTOS: Criminal history of Daniel Trevino

Two Texas Attorney General agents and a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy were shot while they were trying to serve an arrest warrant to 25-year-old Daniel Trevino.

