Spring home showcases Houston-inspired Christmas light show

SPRING, Texas – If you’re planning a Christmas light-viewing excursion, you’ll probably want to check out this house.

A Spring home is showcasing a Houston-inspired “dirty south” lights display.

Year after year, the display is in synch with Houston-only music. This year, someone caught Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” playing at the house.

Frankie Toong is the Twitter user listed as the owner of the home.

Have you seen this house display in person over the years? What do you think of it?

