Spring home showcases Houston-inspired Christmas light show

SPRING, Texas – If you’re planning a Christmas light-viewing excursion, you’ll probably want to check out this house.
A Spring home is showcasing a Houston-inspired “dirty south” lights display.
Year after year, the display is in synch with Houston-only music. This year, someone caught Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” playing at the house.
Megan Thee Stallion's "Body" Christmas Light Show in Houston!!!— Your Favorite Places In Houston (@YPHoustonTX) November 28, 2020
Frankie Toong is the Twitter user listed as the owner of the home.
Sharing our #htown inspired Christmas Lights. #astros @paulwallbaby @979TheBox @theMHMS pic.twitter.com/d4woT0AulZ— Frankie To-ong (@FrankieToong) December 15, 2017
Have you seen this house display in person over the years? What do you think of it?