2017's most popular stories on Click2Houston.com

Here's a look at the most popular articles and photo galleries by month on Click2Houston.com this year:

January 2017

Father of 2 Ambushed, Killed at Walmart in Tomball

Justin Jones was inside the store when police said someone came up behind him and hit him in the head. He was rushed to an area hospital, but he died from his injuries several hours later.

Viewer photos of Houston flooding

Strong storms pushed through the area, leading to street flooding.

February 2017

Family’s brutal obit for Galveston man raises eyebrows

"Evil does in fact die," the family wrote in his obituary.

PHOTOS: Nearly 200 johns arrested in Harris County

A prostitution bust netted the arrest of nearly 200 men.

March 2017

Shots Fired At RodeoHouston

Police said they believed a single shot was fired on the carnival grounds at the Houston Rodeo.

PHOTOS: Missing children from Houston

Take a look at children who have gone missing from the Houston area.

April 2017

Cat Stares Down Rattlesnake

The feline proved it was no scaredy-cat in this must-see video.

PHOTOS: Man showcases his dream DIY man cave

A man from Kingwood shared a look inside his Pinterest-inspired garage man cave.

May 2017

Sam Houston statue in Hermann Park controversy

A social media post by the group Texas Antifa claimed it was going to protest for the removal of the statue.

PHOTOS: Funnel clouds reported in Katy area

Viewers shared pictures of severe weather.

June 2017

Man dies after deputy’s husband uses chokehold

John Hernandez died during an altercation with Terry Thompson, the husband of off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s deputy Chauna Thompson, in which attorney said Terry used an "illegal chokehold." The story went national and the #JusticeforJohn social media movement began.

PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Cindy moves in

Cindy had the potential to be damaging, but the Houston area dodged the majority of its impact.

July 2017

Toll Road Authority Faces Lawsuit Over Driver Fees

Houston drivers are contesting millions of dollars in fines and fees charged to them by the Harris County Toll Road Authority. Consumer expert Amy Davis explained why some say the huge fees are not only unfair, but also illegal.

PHOTOS: Dominique Myles -- Katy woman killed in crash

She and her friend Sebastian Weiskopf were killed in a tragic crash in Childress.

August 2017

Neighborhood of Underwater Homes Will Devastate You

As Hurricane Harvey finally moved through the Houston area Monday, Aug. 28 and we got to survey the damage, the video was heartbreaking.

PHOTOS: Houston's Harvey hoaxes explained

There was a lot of 'fake news' circulating on social media during Harvey. Click2Houston.com debunked the rumors for you.

September 2017

First responder gets deadly flesh-eating bacterial infection

During the major flooding, he was in trying to save his neighbors by boating through his neighborhood. He did not anticipate he would be the one who needed saving.

PHOTOS: SE Texas before and after Harvey

Images of the destruction and recovery in the wake of the catastrophe.

October 2017

Energy drink consumption leaves hole in head of new father

Doctors said the cause of the hemorrhage was the man's excessive consumption of energy drinks that led to his condition.

PHOTOS: Mass shooting on Las Vegas Strip

A horrible tragedy in which 58 people were killed.

November 2017

George Springer's dad has must-watch advice for parents

"It’s not just about the Xs and the Os. It’s not just about the hits. It’s not just about running the bases or catching balls, it’s about being a good person. It’s about being a good teammate, and understanding that everybody has value." Springer Sr. said after his son was named World Series MVP. We still wipe away tears every time we watch this.

PHOTOS: How Kate Upton and Justin Verlander celebrated World Series win

The couple was Houston's darling after the Astros acquired Verlander in a late season trade. The pair had some adorable moments during the playoff run, including after the Astros ace won his first championship ring.

December 2017

Officials respond to reported shooting at Memorial City Mall

But it wasn't a shooting. The reports instead turned out to be a smash-and-grab by armed robbers of a jewelry store inside Memorial City Mall.

PHOTOS: Viewers share snow scenes from around Houston

The last time it snowed in Houston was 2009, when social media and smart phones were still in their infancy. This time the prevalence of smart phones led to some incredible photos and videos posted on social media and shared with us.

