2 women accused of using child to conceal items stolen from Academy Sports + Outdoors

HOUSTON - Two women accused of using a child to conceal stolen merchandise from Academy Sports + Outdoors Saturday have been arrested and charged.

Jherica Roberts, 18, and Lyrindia Brown, 17, were charged with theft and evading detention.

Deputies responded to a call about two women stealing from Academy Sports + Outdoors at 21650 Kukendahl Road.

Upon arrival, deputies saw Roberts and Brown with a small child attempting leave the store, officials said. Deputies detained the women and found stolen merchandise in the child's backpack, according to authorities.

Officials said the child was released to a family member who arrived at the scene.

Roberts and Brown were arrested and booked into Harris County Jail. Both of their bonds are set at $1,500 each.

